Airbnb begins collecting lodging taxes for rooms in Wyoming

Officials from the short-term rental online marketplace Airbnb have agreed to begin collecting lodging taxes on behalf of the state of Wyoming as part of a new tax agreement.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2w3cqjb ) prior to the agreement, Airbnb hosts were expected to collect lodging taxes from users themselves and send the funds to the state. State Department of Revenue Director Dan Noble says this was rarely carried out. Last year, the department decided to ask Airbnb to take the burden upon itself.
Noble says since Aug. 1, the company has been collecting lodging taxes from the total room cost.
The move comes just as Airbnb is expecting a large influx of new users visiting various states including Wyoming for the upcoming solar eclipse.
