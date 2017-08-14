Former Iowa City mayor, Wilburn, opens campaign for governor

A former mayor of Iowa City has joined the race for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.
Ross Wilburn announced his campaign start Monday, saying he wants "to help us improve the way we're doing things so we can become the Iowa folks are wanting to see." He also says he wants to bridge the growing divisions between Iowa residents.
Wilburn served one term as Iowa City's mayor and three terms as a council member. Wilburn worked as director of equity for the Iowa City Community School District for six years and eight years as executive director of the Crisis Center of Johnson County.
Other Democrats who've announced their nomination race entries are state Sen. Nate Boulton, Cathy Glasson, Fred Hubbell, Andy McGuire, John Norris, state Rep. Todd Prichard and Jon Neiderbach.
Comments