Remains of North Dakota sailor killed at Pearl Harbor buried

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 9:47 AM

WILLOW CITY, N.D.

The remains of a North Dakota sailor who was killed at Pearl Harbor have been laid to rest in his home state.

KXMC-TV reports that Navy Fireman 1st Class Lawrence Fecho was buried with full military honors during a service in Willow City on Sunday.

Family members including Fecho's sister were on hand. Betty Anderson said "nobody will ever forget it."

Fecho was on the USS Oklahoma in Pearl Harbor when the ship was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941. It was hit by multiple torpedoes and capsized.

More than 400 sailors died, including Fecho. Many of the deceased weren't immediately identified. Fecho's remains were recently identified through DNA analysis and circumstantial evidence.

