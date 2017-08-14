Honolulu Police Department to begin testing body cameras

The Honolulu Police Department has announced it will begin testing body cameras for its officers next month.
The State of Hawaii Police Officers Union tells KHON-TV (http://bit.ly/2w3kDUs) that the six-month pilot program will start mid-September. The Honolulu police department will be joining Maui police, who is still testing out their new equipment, and Kauai police, whose officers are already equipped with body cameras.
Union President Tenari Maafala says the body cameras will keep Honolulu officers accountable and provide the level of transparency that the public has been asking for. A few hundred Honolulu police officers will be part of the testing phase.
Maafala says each officer will determine when they should turn the camera on.
