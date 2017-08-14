Mississippi man arrested on dogfighting charges, 19 rescued

A sheriff's department says nearly 20 Staffordshire Terriers have been rescued from a suspected dogfighting operation in Mississippi.
Local news outlets report the dogs were transported for examination and treatment after a search by Rankin County Sheriff's deputies led to the arrest a 39-year-old man on Saturday.
Anton Jerome Clayborne is charged with felony dog fighting, animal cruelty and other violations after the animals were found at his home. Paraphernalia and equipment including treadmills, weighted vests and medical supplies were also discovered.
Sheriff's Lt. Ken Sullivan says the dogs were on heavy chains. One was locked inside a wire crate without water and a weight attached to its collar.
Clayborne is held at the county jail and will appear in court on Monday. It's unclear if he has an attorney.
