Brittney Cain-Conley, lead organizer for Congregate Charlottesville, with hat, gets a hug from a supporter after she addressed the crowd during a vigil on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, held at the site where a car plowed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally on Saturday in Charlottesville, Va. Steve Helber AP Photo

10 Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 6:14 AM

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHO UNITED AGAINST WHITE NATIONALISTS

Opponents of the Virginia event that descended into chaos included clergy, students, Black Lives Matter activists, armed militia members and protesters with an anti-fascist movement.

2. WHAT TRUMP IS BEING CALLED TO DO

Bipartisan pressure is mounting for the Republican to explicitly condemn white supremacists and hate groups involved in deadly, race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville.

3. ARCTIC VOYAGE DETAILS CLIMATE CHANGE IMPACT

An AP team takes a monthlong, 6,200-mile journey through the Northwest Passage to document global warming on the environment, people and animals.

4. 'NO LOST GENERATION' PLEDGE RINGS HOLLOW

More than half a million Syrian refugee children of school age are not enrolled in school or informal education in host countries Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Egypt and Iraq.

5. MIXED REVIEWS OF TILLERSON AS TOP DIPLOMAT

The U.S. secretary of state earns praise for his temperament, yet he's also stoked doubts about his leadership among many U.S. diplomats and the foreign policy establishment.

6. TRUMP EXPECTED TO SIGN EXECUTIVE ORDER IN DC

The president is poised to seek a trade investigation of China for the alleged theft of American technology and intellectual property.

7. VIOLENCE HITS BURKINA FASO AGAIN

Suspected Islamic extremists open fire at a Turkish restaurant popular with foreigners in the capital of Ouagadougou, killing at least 18 people.

8. A SOLAR ECLIPSE, A CENTURY IN THE MAKING

NASA and others will monitor next week's eclipse with an armada of satellites, airplanes, balloons and citizen-scientists looking up from the ground.

9. HOW AMERICANS FEEL ABOUT WORKPLACE

Nearly one in five workers find it grueling, stressful and surprisingly hostile, an in-depth survey finds.

10. FROM A GOLFING FAMILY RISES A MAJOR CHAMPION

The son and grandson of golf professionals, Justin Thomas couldn't think of a better major to win than the PGA Championship.

