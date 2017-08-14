More Politics News

Deputy shoots, kills carjacking suspect in Georgia

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 6:10 AM

CLARKESVILLE, Ga.

Authorities say a sheriff's deputy shot and killed a carjacking suspect during a traffic stop in Georgia.

Habersham County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Wurtz tells local news outlets that a deputy pulled over a silver Ford Explorer on Sunday afternoon that matched the description of a vehicle that had been carjacked in White County. He says that during the stop the driver, 24-year-old Christopher Collins, failed to show his hands when the deputy asked him repeatedly.

Wurtz says Collins exited the vehicle and the deputy shot him.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

