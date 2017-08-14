Regional planning group seeks comment on transportation plan

Public comment is being sought on an existing regional transportation plan for southeastern Michigan.
Reaffirmation of the plan will be considered Sept. 8 in Detroit by the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments executive committee.
SEMCOG says the 2040 plan includes policies, initiatives, performance measures and projects that can be funded and implemented between its initial 2013 adoption and 2040.
Federal rules require the review and update of regional transportation plans at least every four years. SEMCOG says it has reviewed the 2040 plan and found that it remains valid and consistent with the current forecast trends.
SEMCOG also is developing its 2045 plan which will incorporate new travel and demographic forecasts, public outreach and data analysis.
SEMCOG supports coordinated local planning with technical, data and intergovernmental resources.
