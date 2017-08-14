More Politics News

NY Gov. Cuomo OKs tougher penalties for bomb threats

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 5:47 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed into law new penalties for those who make bomb threats.

The Democratic governor approved the legislation on Monday. It was passed by the state Legislature earlier this year in response to a string of bomb threats called into Jewish Community Centers in New York and elsewhere in the country.

Citing those bomb threats and recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Cuomo says that "now, more than ever" it's vital for New Yorkers to stand united against "bias and hate."

Specifically, the new law changes criminal statute to ensure that suspects accused of making bomb threats against a community center can, at minimum, face a sentence of up to a year in jail.

Cuomo says the new law will help authorities prosecute those who seek to "spread fear and terror."

