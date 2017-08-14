Protests, vigils around US decry white supremacist rally

Stretch Sanders, of All Shades United Las Vegas, speaks during a vigil for victims in Charlottesville, Va., at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial Statue in North Las Vegas, Nev., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.
Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP
Elizabeth Brumley
Protesters march on Broad Street late Sunday Aug. 13, 2017, in Richmond, Va. The group marched through the Fan District to the Lee Monument to Jackson Ward. The march was held a day after a white supremacist rally spiraled into deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va.
Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP
Shelby Lum
Protesters gather at Woodruff Park before marching to Piedmont Park during an anti-white-nationalism memorial and march in response to Saturday's violence in Virginia, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
A statue of Robert E. Lee stands in the background as Gary Stuard demonstrates with the Democratic Socialists of America, North Texas group, to remember Heather Heyer, at Lee Park in Dallas on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.
The Dallas Morning News via AP
Brandon Wade
Leslie Decker, left, and Ashley Sheets attend a candlelight vigil in remembrance of Heather Heyer, at Lee Park in Dallas on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.
The Dallas Morning News via AP
Brandon Wade
A statue of Robert E. Lee stands in the background as Kristian Hernandez, co-chair of the North Texas Group of Democratic Socialists of America, leads a demonstration against white supremacy and a candlelight vigil in remembrance of Heather Heyer, at Lee Park in Dallas on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.
The Dallas Morning News via AP
Brandon Wade
Protesters climb and spray-paint a Confederate monument Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at Piedmont Park in Atlanta. The peace monument at the 14th Street entrance depicts an angel of peace stilling the hand of a Confederate soldier about to fire his rifle. Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
Stephen Friedrich, front, and Scott Douglas set out candles for Heather Heyer as hundreds gather at Woodruff Park on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Atlanta. Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
Protesters climb and spray-paint a Confederate monument Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at Piedmont Park in Atlanta. The peace monument at the 14th Street entrance depicts an angel of peace stilling the hand of a Confederate soldier about to fire his rifle. Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
Protesters climb and spray-paint a Confederate monument Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at Piedmont Park in Atlanta. The peace monument at the 14th Street entrance depicts an angel of peace stilling the hand of a Confederate soldier about to fire his rifle. Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
A protester climbs a Confederate monument with a chain in an attempt to topple it Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Atlanta. The peace monument at the 14th Street entrance depicts an angel of peace stilling the hand of a Confederate soldier about to fire his rifle. Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
A protester climbs a Confederate monument with a chain in an attempt to topple it Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Atlanta. The peace monument at the 14th Street entrance depicts an angel of peace stilling the hand of a Confederate soldier about to fire his rifle. Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
Potesters try to topple a Confederate monument with a chain Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at Piedmont Park in Atlanta. The peace monument at the 14th Street entrance depicts an angel of peace stilling the hand of a Confederate soldier about to fire his rifle. Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
Atlanta Police Department Maj. Timothy Peek moves into Piedmont Park to help prevent protesters from toppling a Confederate monument with a chain after they spray-painted it Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Atlanta. The peace monument at the 14th Street entrance depicts a angel of peace stilling the hand of a Confederate soldier about to fire his rifle.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
Police move in to Piedmont Park to prevent protesters from toppling a Confederate monument with a chain after they spray-painted it, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Atlanta. The peace monument at the 14th Street entrance depicts a angel of peace stilling the hand of a Confederate soldier about to fire his rifle. Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
Aja Hawkins participates in a vigil for victims in Charlottesville, Va., at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial Statue in North Las Vegas, Nev., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.
Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP
Elizabeth Brumley
James Dunbar, left, and Deborah Harris hold hands during a vigil for the victims in Charlottesville, Va., at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial Statue in North Las Vegas, Nev., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.
Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP
Elizabeth Brumley
People stand in solidarity with the victims in Charlottesville, Va., during a vigil at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial Statue in North Las Vegas, Nev., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.
Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP
Elizabeth Brumley
People stand in solidarity with the victims in Charlottesville, Va., during a vigil at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial Statue in North Las Vegas, Nev., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.
Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP
Elizabeth Brumley
People stand in solidarity with the victims in Charlottesville, Va., during a vigil at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial Statue in North Las Vegas, Nev., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.
Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP
Elizabeth Brumley
People stand in solidarity with the victims in Charlottesville, Va., during a vigil at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial Statue in North Las Vegas, Nev., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.
Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP
Elizabeth Brumley
Candles are held during a vigil for victims in Charlottesville, Va., at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial Statue in North Las Vegas, Nev., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.
Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP
Elizabeth Brumley
Protesters march on Broad Street late Sunday Aug. 13, 2017, in Richmond, Va. The group marched through the Fan District to the Lee Monument to Jackson Ward. The march was held a day after a white supremacist rally spiraled into deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va.
Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP
Shelby Lum
Protesters march on Broad Street late Sunday Aug. 13, 2017, in Richmond, Va. The group marched through the Fan District to the Lee Monument to Jackson Ward. The march was held a day after a white supremacist rally spiraled into deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va.
Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP
Shelby Lum
A person burns an American flag Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Seattle. Hundreds of demonstrators and counter-protesters converged in downtown Seattle one day after violent clashes in Charlottesville, Va.
seattlepi.com via AP
Grant Hindsley
People attend a rally Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Seattle. Hundreds of demonstrators and counter-protesters converged in downtown Seattle one day after violent clashes in Charlottesville, Va.
seattlepi.com via AP
Grant Hindsley
A counter-protester is helped by a medic after being pepper sprayed Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Seattle. Hundreds of demonstrators and counter-protesters converged in downtown Seattle one day after violent clashes in Charlottesville, Va.
seattlepi.com via AP
Grant Hindsley
Tae Phoenix, a singer-songwriter and activist, hands out signs as people gather for "Solidarity Against Hate," a counter-protest to the "Freedom Rally" group, at Denny Park in Seattle Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.
The Seattle Times via AP
Bettina Hansen
City Advocate Letitia James, left, wait her turn to as City Comptroller Scott Stringer address protesters at a "Peace and Sanity" rally Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, during a rally about white supremacy violence in Charlottesville, Va.,
Bebeto Matthews
AP Photo
City Councilman Brad Lander, center, address protesters at a "Peace and Sanity" rally Sunday Aug. 13, 2017, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, during a rally about white supremacy violence in Charlottesville, Va.,
Bebeto Matthews
AP Photo
Protesters listen during a "Peace and Sanity" rally Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, during a rally about white supremacy violence in Charlottesville, Va.,
Bebeto Matthews
AP Photo
Protesters listen during a "Peace and Sanity" rally Sunday Aug. 13, 2017, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, during a rally about white supremacy violence in Charlottesville, Va.,
Bebeto Matthews
AP Photo
Protesters listen during a "Peace and Sanity" rally Sunday Aug. 13, 2017, in New York, as speakers address white supremacy violence in Charlottesville, Va., yesterday.
Bebeto Matthews
AP Photo
City Advocate Letitia James, center, address protesters at a "Peace and Sanity" rally Sunday Aug. 13, 2017, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, during a rally about white supremacy violence in Charlottesville, Va.,
Bebeto Matthews
AP Photo
Solidarity Against Hate, a counter-protest to the Freedom Rally group, gather in Seattle Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.
The Seattle Times via AP
Bettina Hansen
A child plays near Seattle Police before a pro-Trump "Prayer Rally" at Westlake Park, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Seattle. A counter group holds its own rally nearby.
The Seattle Times via AP
Ken Lambert
