Protests, vigils around US decry white supremacist rally

Candles are held during a vigil for victims in Charlottesville, Va., at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial Statue in North Las Vegas, Nev., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP Elizabeth Brumley