FILE - In this July 8, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and China's President Xi Jinping arrive for a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. Trump is planning to sign an executive action asking the U.S. Trade Representative to consider investigating China for the theft of U.S. technology and intellectual property. He is taking the step even as he seeks China’s help with the ongoing crisis with North Korea.
Trump to seek trade probe of China amid NKorea tensions

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and JOSH BOAK Associated Press

August 14, 2017 4:07 AM

BEDMINSTER, N.J.

President Donald Trump is poised to seek a trade investigation of China for the alleged theft of American technology and intellectual property.

Trump is expected to sign an executive order Monday asking his trade office to consider the probe.

That step won't be a surprise to Beijing, and it comes as Trump seeks China's help in dealing with North Korea.

There's no deadline for deciding if an investigation is necessary. An investigation could easily last a year.

Trump wants officials to look at Chinese practices that force American companies to share intellectual property in order to gain access to the world's second-largest economy.

Many U.S. businesses must create joint ventures with Chinese companies and turn over valuable technology assets, a practice that Washington says stifles U.S. economic growth.

