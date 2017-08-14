A stronger Medicaid emerges from GOP health overhaul debate

In this Aug. 10, 2017, photo, Sara Hayden poses for a photo with some of her medications at home in Half Moon Bay, Calif. Hayden lost her job as a data researcher because of medical problems and is now covered by Medi-Cal, as Medicaid is called in California. She has rheumatoid arthritis, and the medication she has to take to keep the disease in check cost thousands of dollars a month. The Medicaid program is a 1960s Great Society creation long criticized by conservatives. But it seems to have emerged even stronger after the Republican failure to pass health overhaul legislation. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo