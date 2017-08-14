Political violence 'didn't come out of nowhere'

Historians and political scientists have been warning that American politics has become a pressure cooker, full of racial tension building once again to the point of a deadly clash like the one in Virginia where three died.
The violence had been building for months during a series of confrontations between members of the "alt-right" — a loose collection of white nationalists, racists and anti-immigration populists — and people who oppose them. It began the very day President Donald Trump put his hand on a Bible and took the oath of office.
Kevin Boyle, an American history professor at Northwestern University, said white supremacy has always lurked in America's shadow. Then, he believes, Trump was elected and emboldened their hate.
