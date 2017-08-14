FILE - In this June 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Seeking leverage with Russia, the Trump administration has reopened consideration of long-rejected plans to give Ukraine lethal weapons, even if that would plunge the United States deeper into the former Soviet republic’s conflict.
US takes another look at providing lethal weapons to Ukraine

By MATTHEW LEE AP Diplomatic Writer

August 14, 2017 3:23 AM

WASHINGTON

The Trump administration is taking another look at whether to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons. Such a move would plunge the U.S. deeper into the conflict roiling the former Soviet republic.

The Pentagon and the State Department are endorsing reconsidering the long-rejected plan. Another look reflects the Trump administration's growing frustration with Russian intransigence on Ukraine and a broader deterioration in U.S.-Russian ties.

U.S. officials familiar with the plan say it would authorize providing Ukraine with anti-tank and potentially anti-aircraft capabilities. The plan isn't dramatically different from proposals rejected by President Barack Obama.

Trump's predecessor feared that an influx of U.S. weapons could worsen the violence responsible for more than 10,000 deaths in Ukraine since 2014. Another concern was creating the possibility of American arms killing Russian soldiers.

