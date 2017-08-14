Taylor Swift's allegation she was groped will head to jury

Attorneys for pop singer Taylor Swift, Douglas Baldridge, back left, and Jesse P. Schaudies, Jr., back, right, are escorted to the federal courthouse for the civil trial involving the pop singer in federal court Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Denver. While the judge has cleared the pop singer, her mother, Andrea, and the singer's radio liaison are still facing allegations that they set out to have a radio host fired for allegedly groping Swift at a photo op before a concert in Denver in 2013. The eight-person jury is expected to decide on that case as well as consider the assault allegation leveled by the singer. David Zalubowski AP Photo