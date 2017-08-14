In this Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, file photo, villagers carry the body of Kashmiri rebel Abid Hamid Mir, as his aunt embraces his head, during his funeral procession in Hajin, north of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Thousands attended funerals Saturday of three suspected rebels in Indian controlled Kashmir Saturday, after they were killed in a gun battle with government forces in the disputed region, police said.
In this Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, file photo, villagers carry the body of Kashmiri rebel Abid Hamid Mir, as his aunt embraces his head, during his funeral procession in Hajin, north of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Thousands attended funerals Saturday of three suspected rebels in Indian controlled Kashmir Saturday, after they were killed in a gun battle with government forces in the disputed region, police said. Dar Yasin, File AP Photo
In this Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, file photo, villagers carry the body of Kashmiri rebel Abid Hamid Mir, as his aunt embraces his head, during his funeral procession in Hajin, north of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Thousands attended funerals Saturday of three suspected rebels in Indian controlled Kashmir Saturday, after they were killed in a gun battle with government forces in the disputed region, police said. Dar Yasin, File AP Photo

More Politics News

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 2:38 AM

Villagers carried the body of Abid Hamid Mir, as his aunt embraced him, during his funeral in Hajin, north of Srinagar, in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Thousands of people attended the funerals of three suspected rebels killed in a gunbattle with government forces in the disputed region.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho was greeted by his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Southeast Asian foreign ministers meeting in Manila, Philippines. Bolstered by new U.N. sanctions, the United States and North Korea's neighbors joined in a fresh attempt to isolate Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile programs, in a global campaign cheered by President Donald Trump.

A family relaxed on the beach in Tumon, Guam, as North Korea threatened to fire a volley of missiles toward the major U.S. military hub and home to 160,000 American civilians.

Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., arrived for his trial in Seoul, South Korea. Prosecutors asked the court to convict the billionaire Samsung heir of bribery and other crimes and sentence him to 12 years in prison.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

View More Video