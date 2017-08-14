More Politics News

Secretary of State readies November ballots

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 12:11 AM

AUGUSTA, Maine

The state wants the public to weigh in on the wording of two referendum questions set for November's ballot.

A question to allow slot machines or a casino in York County asks voters if they want to allow a certain out-of-state company to seek state and local approval to do so. Profits would go to programs like harness racing purses and education funding.

The second question would be to expand Medicaid to qualified adults under 65 with incomes at or below 138 percent of the federal poverty line. That line is about $16,000 for a single person and $22,000 for a family of two.

The Secretary of State's office is accepting public comments on the wording of the questions until Sept. 1.

