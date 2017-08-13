Nevada student identified as white nationalist marcher

A Nevada college student who was photographed marching in Virginia before a deadly white supremacist rally says he's not an "angry racist."
KTVN-TV interviewed (http://bit.ly/2vQKtue ) 20-year-old Peter Cvjetanovic after he was identified online in a photo showing white nationalists marching through the University of Virginia campus carrying torches Friday.
On Saturday, a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters as tensions turned violent at a related rally.
Cvjetanovic says he didn't expect the photo to spread but that he's a white nationalist who cares for all people and wants to "preserve what we have."
Republican Senator Dean Heller of Nevada, after a recent photo of the two reportedly surfaced, condemned the events and said he didn't know Cvjetanovic.
The University of Nevada, Reno also denounced the movement as corrosive to society.
