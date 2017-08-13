More Politics News

Clark County warns pot industry against promoting public use

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 6:29 PM

LAS VEGAS

Officials in Las Vegas are warning the recreational marijuana industry against any advertising that can be considered promoting public consumption.

Las Vegas marijuana business owners last week received a letter from Department of Business License Director Jaqueline Holloway reaffirming marijuana regulations.

The letter issued Monday threatens to suspend or take away licenses of dispensaries for any involvement with non-licensed pot businesses and anything "that promotes public consumption."

The letter says pot businesses can't publicize marijuana yoga and swimming events, nor parties and dinners, "even if the events are held in a private residence." Holloway also labels pot consumption on tour buses and limousines "unlawful."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

View More Video