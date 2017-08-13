EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - In this image made from video, police gather at the scene of an attack in Istanbul, late Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Turkey's official news agency says a man suspected of being a suicide bomber for the Islamic State group has stabbed and killed a police officer while in custody. Anadolu Agency reported that police detained a man thought to be planning a bomb attack on behalf of IS. The suspect was taken to Istanbul police headquarters, where police say he attacked an officer with a knife. The officer died. The man was shot and killed in the attack.
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - In this image made from video, police gather at the scene of an attack in Istanbul, late Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Turkey's official news agency says a man suspected of being a suicide bomber for the Islamic State group has stabbed and killed a police officer while in custody. Anadolu Agency reported that police detained a man thought to be planning a bomb attack on behalf of IS. The suspect was taken to Istanbul police headquarters, where police say he attacked an officer with a knife. The officer died. The man was shot and killed in the attack. Depo photos via AP DHA
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - In this image made from video, police gather at the scene of an attack in Istanbul, late Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Turkey's official news agency says a man suspected of being a suicide bomber for the Islamic State group has stabbed and killed a police officer while in custody. Anadolu Agency reported that police detained a man thought to be planning a bomb attack on behalf of IS. The suspect was taken to Istanbul police headquarters, where police say he attacked an officer with a knife. The officer died. The man was shot and killed in the attack. Depo photos via AP DHA

More Politics News

IS suspect fatally stabs Istanbul officer in police station

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 7:15 PM

ISTANBUL

A man suspected of being an Islamic State suicide bomber stabbed and killed a police officer Sunday while in custody in Istanbul, according to Turkey's official news agency.

Anadolu Agency said police in an anti-terror operation detained a man thought to be planning a bomb attack on behalf of the extremist IS group.

The suspect was being taken to the main Istanbul police station escorted by two police officers when he fatally stabbed an officer, according to police.

Turkey has endured multiple bomb attacks since 2015, blamed on the Islamic State group and Kurdish militants, as well as a failed coup attempt. Combatting terror is high on the political agenda.

It was unclear how the suspect in the police station attack had access to a knife.

The suspected IS member was shot and killed outside the police station.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

View More Video