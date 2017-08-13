More Politics News

About 100 gather in Massachusetts town after violent rally

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 5:31 PM

PLYMOUTH, Mass.

About 100 people have gathered in a coastal Massachusetts town following violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Three people were killed Saturday and dozens were injured as white nationalists protested the city's decision to remove a Confederate monument. A car rammed into a crowd of protesters, killing a woman, and a state police helicopter crashed into the woods, leaving two troopers onboard dead.

Demonstrators rallied at a park in Plymouth on Sunday, with some carrying signs that read "no place for hate" and "stop pretending your racism is patriotism." The demonstration began at around 4 p.m.

