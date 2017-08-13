More Politics News

Rauner urges lawmakers to let his school-funding veto stand

By JOHN O'CONNOR AP Political Writer

August 13, 2017 4:35 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Gov. Bruce Rauner implored lawmakers on Sunday to embrace his changes to a public-school funding plan and recognize "true fairness and equity."

The Republican spoke to reporters in his Capitol office just hours before the Democratic-controlled Senate was scheduled to vote on overriding the governor's amendatory veto of the plan. The veto stripped Chicago schools of hundreds of millions of dollar.

Rauner extolled an analysis of his changes released Saturday by the Illinois State Board of Education. He said it reveals that "the vast majority of our neediest districts get millions" of dollars more.

"It is great news for our children all across Illinois," Rauner said. "The numbers bear out how broken our system is and how important our changes are. It shows that for years the state has been sending money to Chicago at the expense of the rest of the state."

Before the Senate took up the veto override, the plan's sponsor, Sen. Andy Manar, called the Rauner plan "smoke and mirrors."

Democrats in the Legislature, which ended a two-year stalemate by approving a budget over Rauner's objections in July, included a provision in the budget about school funding. It prohibited disbursing money unless it was done through a newly devised "evidence-based" model aimed at getting more money to the neediest school districts.

That model is in the legislation Rauner vetoed. The governor said it was too generous to cash-strapped schools in heavily Democratic Chicago and leaves too little flexibility for future state funding

___

The bill is SB1 .

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

View More Video