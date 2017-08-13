AP Explains: How Robert E. Lee went from hero to racist icon

FILE- In this Friday, May 19, 2017, file photo, workers prepare to take down the statue of former Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in New Orleans. Lee monuments, memorials and schools in his name erected at the turn of the 20th Century are now facing scrutiny amid a demographically changing nation. Their removals are sparking heated clashes around the country just as the United States is celebrating the 150th anniversary of Reconstruction, the era when the United States tried to rebuild itself after the bloody Civil War. Gerald Herbert, File AP Photo