More Politics News

Miami officer fatally shoots man who had stabbed a woman

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 3:51 PM

MIAMI LAKES, Fla.

A Miami police officer fatally shot a man who authorities say had stabbed a woman.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome said the City of Miami Police officer was on his way home from work when he saw a fight between a man and a woman near a Miami Lakes middle school.

Miami Police spokesman Christopher Bess said the officer intervened as the fight escalated and "was subsequently forced" to fire his gun.

Colome said the woman, 27-year-old Yurine Rodriguez-Perez, was hospitalized and expected to recover from stab wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not release the name of the officer or the male suspect. Miami-Dade Police are investigating the stabbing, while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting involving the officer.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

View More Video