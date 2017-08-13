Rhode Island leaders condemn violent white supremacist rally

Rhode Island leaders are speaking out against the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Three people were killed Saturday and dozens were injured as white nationalists protested the city's decision to remove a Confederate monument. A car rammed into a crowd of protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer, and a state police helicopter crashed into the woods, leaving two troopers onboard dead.
Saturday's rally was described as "hate-filled" and "shameful" by Rhode Island's congressional delegation. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo said Saturday on Facebook that "Americans should stand in opposition to hate."
The Providence Journal reports that James Vincent, the president of the Providence branch of the NAACP, criticized President Donald Trump's response to the apparent car attack, saying he should have called it "an act of domestic terrorism."
Comments