Pueblo hopes budget threat will hasten old smelter cleanup

Pueblo residents hope President Donald Trump's plans to slash the Environmental Protection Agency budget will push the EPA to hasten the Superfund cleanup of a neighborhood around an old smelter.
The Pueblo Chieftain reported Sunday (http://bit.ly/2w0WG0e) the EPA has told residents it has an interim plan to start the cleanup next year, even though it hasn't tested most of the homes in the study area.
The EPA wants to find and remove soil contaminated with lead and arsenic from a silver and lead smelter that operated from 1883 until 1908. The area was added to the Superfund list in 2014.
Residents and business owners are eager to get the cleanup underway.
Trump has said he wants to cut EPA spending by a third, but the budget is set by Congress, not the president.
