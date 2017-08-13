Free map denotes Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument

Maine Gov. Paul LePage isn't allowing signs on highways to direct motorists to the Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument. But at least there's now a map.
The Friends of Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument has created a new topographical map that identifies key features, like the loop road.
The maps are available for free at the monument's visitor stations in Millinocket and Patten and at the Katahdin Area Chamber of Commerce. They're also available at locations along the loop road.
The 87,500-acre monument on donated land is one of 27 placed under review by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke at the direction of President Donald Trump. He's already signaled that he won't recommend changes to five of the monuments ahead of his report later this month.
Comments