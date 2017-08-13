Vermont officials seek credit rating update

State officials say Vermont has maintained its strong credit ratings as it prepares to issue about $115 million in bonds for capital projects.
The Rutland Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2uDGrBB) that Gov. Phil Scott and other state officials traveled to New York last week to meet with representatives from the three major credit agencies. Adam Greshin, the governor's commissioner of finance, says the state has maintained its top-level AAA rating with Moody's and expects the state's ratings with the other two to stay consistent.
Greshin says the state typically seeks a rating update when it looks to issue bonds because buyers take that into account in making their decisions.
