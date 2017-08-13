Christie, governor hopefuls denounce white supremacists

New Jersey's governor and the candidates hoping to succeed him in this year's election are denouncing white supremacists in the aftermath of the violent clashes in Virginia.
Their statements came amid several weekend rallies in New Jersey to protest the deadly violence.
Republican Gov. Chris Christie, a staunch Trump supporter, wrote that "we reject the racism and violence of white nationalists like the ones acting out in Charlottesville." He called on "everyone in leadership to speak out."
Democratic nominee Phil Murphy called the violence "the sad result of when hate and bigotry are given a wink and nod by the President and those around him." Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, the GOP's gubernatorial candidate, condemned the violence. She said "only thoughtful dialogue and civil debate, not hatred, will heal our divisions."
Guadagno also retweeted on Twitter a statement issued by Alan Steinberg, a former state and federal environmental official, about her Cuban-born running mate, Woodcliff Lake Mayor Carlos Rendo. Steinberg wrote that "in this era of the dark ugliness of Trumpism, Carlos Rendo gives the NJGOP a message of inclusiveness, opportunity, and hope!"
Steinberg, who served as a regional administrator in the Environmental Protection Agency during the administration of President George W. Bush and as executive director of the New Jersey Meadowlands Commission under Gov. Christine Todd Whitman.
The violence in Virginia spurred many rallies across the state over the weekend.
An estimated 200 people gathered Saturday night in Red Bank for a "flashlight vigil" to denounce white supremacists and call for national unity. Similar rallies were planned Sunday in several communities, including Newark and Montclair.
