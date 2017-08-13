FILE- In this Aug. 1, 2017, photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined at left by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., holds his first news conference since the Republican health care bill collapsed last week due to opposition within the GOP ranks, on Capitol Hill, in Washington. People want President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to try making the Obama health care law more effective, according to a national poll released Friday, Aug. 11, by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.
FILE- In this Aug. 1, 2017, photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined at left by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., holds his first news conference since the Republican health care bill collapsed last week due to opposition within the GOP ranks, on Capitol Hill, in Washington. People want President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to try making the Obama health care law more effective, according to a national poll released Friday, Aug. 11, by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo
Graham says GOP in trouble if Obama's health care law stands

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 1:39 PM

WASHINGTON

A GOP senator says all Republicans are in trouble politically if they're unable to scrap former President Barack Obama's health care law and replace it with a better one.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina says he doesn't mind that President Donald Trump is upset with Republicans for failing to fulfill their seven-year-old pledge on a health overhaul.

Graham tells "Fox News Sunday" that if Republicans can't deliver, "We're all going to be in trouble, including the president."

Graham's also defending Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. He says the Kentucky lawmaker is viewed by GOP senators as a "good solid leader."

McConnell tried but failed last month to replace the Affordable Care Act. Trump called the outcome "a disgrace" and suggested McConnell may have to think about stepping aside.

