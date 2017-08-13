More Politics News

Pierce County sheriff: Deputies fatally shoot armed man

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 1:26 PM

TACOMA, Wash.

Pierce County sheriff's deputies fatally shot a man they say lunged at a deputy with a knife.

Sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer says deputies responded Saturday morning after the man's sister reported that the man had kidnapped his brother-in-law at knifepoint.

Troyer tells the News Tribune that the woman said her brother threatened to kill anyone who tried to stop him.

Deputies searched the area and found the man armed with a knife. Three deputies pointed their weapons at the man. Troyer says all three fired when the man lunged at one of the deputies.

The deputies were placed on administrative leave.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

View More Video