Some University of Iowa student employees make $8.20 an hour

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 12:51 PM

IOWA CITY, Iowa

Data from the University of Iowa shows that more than half of undergraduate student workers at the university were paid less than $10.10 per hour this year.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that the Johnson County Board of Supervisors set the local minimum wage level at $10.10 for 2017. However, the Iowa Legislature stripped local governments of the ability to set minimum wage higher than the state's level this year.

The state's minimum wage has been $7.25 for the last decade.

University data shows that more than 800 student employees made $8.20, which was the lowest wage listed among the more than 10,000 employees. Almost 350 students made more than $15 an hour.

The data doesn't include graduate teaching and research assistants.

