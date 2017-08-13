Kenyans walk past graffiti calling for peace in Nairobi's Kibera area Sunday Aug. 13, 2017. The neighbourhood erupted into violence a day earlier, as supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga demonstrated after President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared victorious in Kenya's presidential election.
Kenyans walk past graffiti calling for peace in Nairobi's Kibera area Sunday Aug. 13, 2017. The neighbourhood erupted into violence a day earlier, as supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga demonstrated after President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared victorious in Kenya's presidential election. Jerome Delay AP Photo
Kenyan graffiti artists spray peace slogan in troubled areas

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 12:39 PM

NAIROBI, Kenya

As political tensions threatened to erupt into more violence in Kenya, following the country's disputed elections, a fresh spate of graffiti urging peace cropped up in Nairobi's Kibera slum.

"Peace Wanted Alive" and the peace sign symbol was sprayed in many prominent locations in Kibera, which has been the site of violent protests against President Uhuru Kenyatta's election victory. The graffiti urges residents to refrain from violence.

Many of the peace slogans were sprayed by Solo 7, the name used by Kenyan artist Solomon Muyundo who is a member of Art 4 Peace group. As Solo 7 Muyundo started spraying the peace slogans to encourage Kenyans to avoid the violence in which more than 1,000 people died following the country's 2007 elections.

Solomon Muyundo has placed his peace graffiti on thousands of locations across Nairobi. This week he has been busy putting up graffiti to promote peace.

