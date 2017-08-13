Hundreds gather in Boston after violent rally in Virginia

Hundreds have gathered in Boston following a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Three people were killed Saturday and dozens were injured as white nationalists protested the city's decision to remove a Confederate monument. A car rammed into a crowd of protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer, and a state police helicopter crashed into the woods, leaving two troopers onboard dead.
The Boston Globe reports that more than 300 people gathered Saturday evening on Boston Common in support of the victims.
Boston Police Officer Rachel McGuire tells The Republican newspaper that the department is working on a security plan ahead of a "free speech" rally planned for next Saturday in the city. The group behind the event says on its Facebook page it is not associated with the organizers of the Charlottesville rally.
