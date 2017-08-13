Several vigils planned in Connecticut after violent rally

Several vigils are planned in Connecticut following violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, during a white supremacist rally.
Three people were killed Saturday and dozens were injured as white nationalists protested the city's decision to remove a Confederate monument. A car rammed into a crowd of protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer, and a state police helicopter crashed into the woods, leaving two troopers onboard dead.
Vigils in support of the victims are scheduled for noon Sunday in West Hartford, 4 p.m. in Willimantic, 6 p.m. in Bridgeport, 6 p.m. in New Haven and 6:30 p.m. in Danbury.
Connecticut leaders have condemned the violence at Saturday's rally. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he is "disgusted by the violence incited and perpetrated in Charlottesville."
