Alaska mayor questions tax cap for local government

An Alaska mayor is having second thoughts about the tax cap, a voter-imposed ceiling on how much money the borough government can collect from year to year.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner (http://bit.ly/2wGpGqS ) reported Sunday Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Karl Kassel says budgeting for the future based on a mathematical formula is flawed. He says no formula can take into account all of the unforeseen circumstances that impact local government.
Kassel's comments come as the tax cap marks 30 years in effect.
Signatures are being collected to put the tax cap question on the 2018 borough ballot. Kassel says he likely will vote no if that happens.
