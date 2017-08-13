Delaware police announce arrests after drug investigation

Delaware State Police say a drug trafficking investigation involving several law enforcement agencies has resulted in the arrests or indictments of more than 40 people.
Authorities announced the arrests Sunday, two months after the conclusion of Operation Golden Horseshoe, an investigation into heroin and cocaine trafficking in Sussex County.
Police allege that the drug ring was led by 38-year-old Lamont M. Johnson, 28-year-old Antonio P. Holder, 28-year-old James J. Jones, all of Bridgeville, and 40-year-old Yusef L. Matthews of Seaford. It was not immediately clear whether the suspects have lawyers.
The operation involved the execution of search warrants at 11 different houses and the seizure of $156,124 in suspected drug proceeds, 279 grams of powder cocaine, 12 grams of crack cocaine, 16 grams of heroin and 157 grams of marijuana.
