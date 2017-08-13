Critics throw shade at Cuomo's plan to light NYC bridges

FILE - In this April 27, 2017, file photo, a performance of the "New York Harbor of Lights" is featured at the grand opening of the new Kosciuszko Bridge span connecting Brooklyn and Queens, in New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo liked the idea of stringing New York City's bridges with high-tech lights that change color and pulsate to the beats of Broadway showtunes. But the plan, meant to delight tourists and residents alike, is sputtering amid criticism that the money for the lights should have gone to the city's beleagured subway system. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo