FILE - In this May 20, 2017 file photo, U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz waves after addressing the Utah GOP Convention in Sandy, Utah. The Republican race to fill the congressional seat abandoned by Utah's Jason Chaffetz is pitting the state's GOP establishment against further-right conservatives split over two candidates. The winner of Tuesday's primary will be the overwhelming favorite in the November special election in a district where Republican voters outnumber Democrats five-to-one.
FILE - In this May 20, 2017 file photo, U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz waves after addressing the Utah GOP Convention in Sandy, Utah. The Republican race to fill the congressional seat abandoned by Utah's Jason Chaffetz is pitting the state's GOP establishment against further-right conservatives split over two candidates. The winner of Tuesday's primary will be the overwhelming favorite in the November special election in a district where Republican voters outnumber Democrats five-to-one. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo
FILE - In this May 20, 2017 file photo, U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz waves after addressing the Utah GOP Convention in Sandy, Utah. The Republican race to fill the congressional seat abandoned by Utah's Jason Chaffetz is pitting the state's GOP establishment against further-right conservatives split over two candidates. The winner of Tuesday's primary will be the overwhelming favorite in the November special election in a district where Republican voters outnumber Democrats five-to-one. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo

More Politics News

Utah Republicans divided in battle for Chaffetz's House seat

By MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press

August 13, 2017 10:59 AM

SALT LAKE CITY

The Republican race to fill the congressional seat abandoned by Utah's Jason Chaffetz is pitting the state's GOP establishment against further-right conservatives split over two candidates.

The winner of Tuesday's primary will be the overwhelming favorite in the November special election in a district where Republican voters outnumber Democrats five-to-one.

The GOP's more moderate flank has backed Provo Mayor John Curtis, a former Democrat, who initially was leading the race.

The more conservative wing is split between Tanner Ainge (aynj), son of Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge, and Chris Harris, a former state lawmaker backed by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Veteran Utah Republican strategist Boyd Matheson says the race has tightened as Ainge and Herrod have stepped up their campaign attacks.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

View More Video