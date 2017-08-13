Minot groups propose sprucing up downtown area

The Minot City Council has approved encroachment requests for three projects by two groups that seek to spruce up the city's downtown.
The Minot Street Art Movement also plans to install pet waste bag dispensers at various downtown locations, the Minot Daily News reported. The dispensers would be painted with designs and attached to street lights and street signs.
Plans for downtown also include wrapping yarn around benches, light and sign poles, trash cans, trees and bike racks.
The Minot Lions Club City Beautification Project is also proposing to place locally themed artwork in anti-graffiti vinyl wraps. They would be put around traffic signal and street light cabinets.
Former Minot Lions President Ann Olson said 13 locations have been chosen. She said $11,230 has been raised for the project through grants.
Olson said the club wants to have at least a few wraps done by the fall. The wraps can't be installed at temperatures below 50 degrees.
"I really like what I am seeing," City Council member Josh Wolsky said of the projects. "We have invested a tremendous amount in downtown Minot and I think there's a need to create that vibrant atmosphere. Projects like these will very much contribute to that."
