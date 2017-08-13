More Politics News

Prayer vigil set in Concord following Virginia violence

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 10:12 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

A prayer vigil will be held outside the New Hampshire Statehouse following the violence Charlottesville, Virginia, during a white supremacist rally.

Three people were killed Saturday and dozens were injured as white nationalists protested the city's decision to remove a Confederate monument. A car rammed into a crowd of protesters, killing a 32-year-old woman, and a state police helicopter crashed into the woods, leaving two troopers onboard dead.

A vigil will be held Saturday evening in Concord. Organizers say all are welcoming to the interfaith gathering, which will include prayers, silence, songs and candles "to stand against racism and white supremacy."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

View More Video