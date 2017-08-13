FILE - In this May 26, 2017 file photo, singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York. The Teen Choice 2017 awards on Sunday, Aug. 13 will honor Cyrus, Bruno Mars and other acts in a ceremony that will feature performances from French Montana, Rita Ora and other popular acts.
Pratt drops in at Teen Choice Awards but Cyrus a no-show

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 10:08 PM

LOS ANGELES

The Teen Choice Awards, always a bubble celebrating teenage tastes, took time out during Sunday night's ceremony to consider the world its young audience will one day inherent.

Hashtags, surfboards and loud shrieks dominated the Teen Choice Awards, as usual, with YouTube star Jake Paul hosting a show designed to be tweeted, Snapchatted and put on Instagram. But with the two-hour broadcast coming a day after the violence at a rally of white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia, some winners pleaded for teen viewers to do better than their elders.

"With all the injustice and the hatred and everything that's happened not only in the world but in our country right now, I need for you young people, I need you guys to be educated. I need you to listen. I need you to pay attention," said "Spider-Man: Homecoming" actress Zendaya, accepting an award for best summer movie actress.

"You are the future presidents, the future senators," she added. "You guys are the ones who are going to make this world better."

The music performance-stuffed show, broadcast live on Fox from Los Angeles, followed a three-hour "Teen Fest" concert in downtown Los Angeles that was streamed on YouTube.

Miley Cyrus, an 18 Teen Choice award winner, was to receive the ceremony's highest honor, the Ultimate Choice Award. But she was announced as a last-minute cancellation early in the ceremony. "I know," presenter Victoria Justice said. "It's a bummer."

Many of the other biggest names either sent video acceptances (Bruno Mars, Gal Gadot) or were merely announced as winners (Beyonce, Zac Efron, Ariana Grande). One notable exception was Chris Pratt, who dropped by to accept his two movie awards. Pratt and his wife, Anna Farris, recently announced their separation.

That still left many teen idols for the crowd to cheer, including the winner of best music group and song, Fifth Harmony.

"In light of recent events, we just wanted to say to all of the young ones at home watching, no matter who you are, where you come from or what you look like, you are beautiful and you are important," said the group's Lauren Jauregui. "So keep spreading love and positivity."

The hosting gig was a big moment for Paul, too, who in late July departed the Disney Channel series "Bizaardvark" after reports that Paul was feuding with his West Hollywood neighbors.

"The past few months have humbled me quite a bit. I had to be more mindful of my words and actions and how they impact others," said Paul will accepting his own pair of award for best YouTuber and web star. "The next step for me is to forget all the bad press, drama, negativity."

