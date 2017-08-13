APNewsBreak: Grandmother in travel ban lawsuit arrives in US

Noran Elshikh, left, greets her grandmother Wafa Yahia at Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport after she arrived from Syria on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Ismail Elshikh is a plaintiff in Hawaii's challenge to the travel ban. The lawsuit argues that the ban prevented Wafa Yahia, his Syrian mother-in-law, from visiting. Ismail Elshikh via AP)