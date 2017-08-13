More Politics News

New law allowing TV testimony could face legal challenge

By MICHAEL CATALINI Associated Press

August 13, 2017 8:04 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

Victims and witnesses in criminal domestic violence cases in New Jersey can now testify by closed-circuit television under a new law enacted by Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

But experts and lawmakers say the measure could face legal challenges.

The legislation passed the Democrat-led Assembly and Senate without any opposition and puts New Jersey in a class with at least one other state to allow television testimony from witnesses of any age. Delaware enacted a similar law in 2015.

New York is also currently considering similar legislation. Other states allow such testimony for minors.

Experts predict the law could face a legal challenge because of the constitutional right of defendants to confront their accusers.

But the law's backers say the law allows for public viewing and cross examination.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

View More Video