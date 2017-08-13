More Politics News

Town hall by former Malaysian PM Mahathir marred by violence

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 7:36 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

A town hall meeting with former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who now heads an opposition coalition, has been marred by violence, with several people hurling flares, chairs and shoes at the stage.

Mahathir, who has set up a new political party to oust Prime Minister Najib Razak in elections due by mid-2018, was answering questions Sunday at the forum, hosted by his party, when chaos erupted. Shoes, water bottles and chairs were flung at the stage before two flares were ignited, filling the hall with smoke and turning it bright pink.

Mahathir was safely escorted out of the hall. Forum organizer Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said several people were injured but couldn't give details on the exact number or their condition. He said police detained two people.

