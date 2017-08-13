Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch 24) sits during the national anthem prior to the team's NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch 24) sits during the national anthem prior to the team's NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

More Politics News

Raiders' Lynch sits during pregame anthem

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 12:19 AM

GLENDALE, Ariz.

Marshawn Lynch, the ex-Seattle running back who came out of retirement to sign with Oakland, sat during the national anthem before the Raiders' preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night.

Lynch rarely talks to the media but has voiced his support for quarterback Colin Kaepernick's season-long decision to kneel during the anthem to draw attention to what he saw as incidents of police brutality against people of color.

Kaepernick remains an unsigned free agent.

Lynch, who did not play in the game, sat on an orange cooler, arms on his knees, while all others around him stood.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

View More Video