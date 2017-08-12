More Politics News

SC governor urges prayers for Virginia after rally violence

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 10:49 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina's governor is drawing comparisons between the Charleston church massacre and violent protests surrounding a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

McMaster said in a tweet Saturday South Carolina "showed (the) world her heart" in response to the 2015 shooting of nine people at Emanuel AME. He urged South Carolinians to pray for "our brothers and sisters in Virginia."

McMaster's office also told The Associated Press the former attorney general "condemns all acts of racism, violence and lawlessness. Period. He has a record of prosecuting it too."

Three have died and dozens were injured at what's believed to be the largest white nationalist gathering in a decade. The group had gathered to protest plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Others arrived to protest the racism.

