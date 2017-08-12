More Politics News

Police pull woman over; retired officer pops the question

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 6:00 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky.

A Kentucky woman drove off from a recent traffic stop with an engagement ring instead of a ticket.

Media outlets report that University of Kentucky Police helped retired Shepherdsville Police Officer Rocco Besednjak propose by pulling over his girlfriend, Lauren Vincent, on Thursday in Lexington.

The officer pulled over Vincent and said there was something dragging behind her car. When she got out to look, Besednjak was on one knee asking her to marry him. She said yes. The plan took five or six months to plot out.

Police released video of the proposal.

Vincent works at the University of Kentucky's Children's Hospital.

Besednjak is medically retired after a woman ran him over last summer while he attempted to arrest her. Last week, he had back surgery.

