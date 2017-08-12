Rhode Island treasurer seeks meeting on PawSox stadium plan

Rhode Island's treasurer says he wants to meet with city officials before endorsing a bill to construct a Pawtucket Red Sox stadium.
General Treasurer Seth Magaziner tells WPRI-TV (http://bit.ly/2vwVC0T ) he hopes to sit down with Pawtucket officials before the state Senate Finance Committee is set to take up the proposal during a special session in September.
The Pawtucket delegation of the state Senate in June introduced legislation that outlines a proposed state lease and payment agreements that would help construct a new stadium complex for the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate.
Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien and team owners are seeking a $23 million state investment to help finance the estimated $83 million project in downtown Pawtucket.
Magaziner says the legislation "as introduced does suggest that there's a state backstop."
