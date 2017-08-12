More Politics News

Sheriff's office: 6 seriously injured in Dodge County crash

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 5:31 PM

ELBA, Wis.

Wisconsin authorities say that six people have been seriously injured in a car crash in Dodge County.

The county sheriff's office says a 41-year-old man driving a Dodge Grand Caravan went through a stop sign Saturday morning and collided with a Ford Econoline van.

Officials say 3- and 7-year-old children in the Dodge van received life-threatening injuries, while a 36-year-old woman and a 5-year old child in the vehicle sustained serious injuries. The driver of the Dodge van wasn't seriously injured.

Authorities say a 91-year-old man driving the Ford van and his 70-year-old female passenger were seriously injured. The sheriff's office says the crash remains under investigation.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

View More Video